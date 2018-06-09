Matthew Abrey

Video: No more meat, marchers protest slaughterhouses in Kelowna

The March to Close All Slaughterhouses took place Saturday

A worldwide protest to end meat consumption gained traction Saturday in Kelowna’s downtown.

Dan Moskaluk is part of the organizing committee for the Okanagan’s first March to Close All Slaughterhouses. The march takes place in 16 countries and 37 cities around the world including in Vancouver

More than 50 participants marched holding signs that read “Close all Slaughterhouses” and “No excuse for animal abuse” at The Sails.

RCMP officer featured in documentary

“We want to get the message across that we want to see the closure of all slaughterhouses across the world. Now people say that’s quite the feat to happen. When you start to understand and start to learn we’re causing suffering and cruelty to animals by slaughtering them. Over the past few decades we’ve been taught and told that eating animals for our health is necessary… we don’t need to eat animals to lead a healthy life.”

It’s also destroying the environment, he said.

— With files from Matthew Abrey

Video: No more meat, marchers protest slaughterhouses in Kelowna

