VIDEO: North Okanagan-Shuswap People’s Party candidate speaks at Salmon Arm event

Kyle Delfing talked about B.C.’s vaccine passport and more at Blackburn Park on Aug. 25

People’s Party of Canada candidate for the North Okanagan-Shuswap, Kyle Delfing, spoke at an event at Blackburn Park in Salmon Arm on Aug. 25, 2021.

A crowd of about 200 North Okanagan-Shuswap residents gathered in Salmon Arm Wednesday to raise concerns around pandemic restrictions shared by the riding’s People’s Party of Canada candidate.

Kyle Delfing was one of several people to speak at the event held in Salmon Arm’s Blackburn Park on Aug. 25.

People began gathering at the park before 1 p.m. for what Delfing said was advertised as a community information meeting.

In an interview after the event, Delfing said he was pleased with the turnout.

“It’s nice to see hundreds of people here today,” said Delfing.

Delfing said Monday’s (Aug. 23) announcement of B.C.’s vaccine card is getting people’s attention. He said anger and resentment had been building in the community for a long time, and Monday’s announcement was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

“The latest mandates and restrictions are definitely anti-choice,” said Delfing.

B.C.’s vaccine card will be implemented Sept. 13, when proof of one vaccine dose will be required for a variety of indoor activities (and patio dining). By Oct. 24, proof of two doses will be required for those activities.

A full list of settings where proof of vaccination will be required, as well as more information, is available on the government of B.C.’s website.

As of Aug. 23, Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said children under 12 will be exempt from the card. However, people who are unable to receive a COVID-19 vaccine for health or religious reasons will not be exempt.

Cards won’t be necessary at grocery and retail stores or places of worship. They also won’t be required for K-12 schools and before and after-school programs, which are governed by their own guidelines.

“Government is starting to coerce people into making a choice… it’s starting to hurt the bottom line, it’s starting to hurt freedom and it’s starting to hurt democracy,” said Delfing. “People see the reality is if they keep complying, this keeps going the way its been going.”

Read more: People’s Party left out of federal leaders’ debate; 5 parties will participate

Read more: Vernon man throws hat in election ring for PPC

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Election 2021federal election