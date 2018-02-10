VIDEO: Orcas off B.C. coast surprise prawn fishermen

Ladysmith’s Andre Langdon and a friend from Colombia were surprised by a pod of orcas in the harbour earlier this week. (Andre Langdon Photo).

Andre Langdon and a friend quite literally caught the big one, on camera that is, while out prawn fishing in Ladysmith Harbour earlier this week.

Landgon, who lives in Ladysmith, and his friend Nickaless from Colombia, were near Coffin Island just off Coffin Point when a small pod of orcas caught them by surprise.

The men estimate there were probably upwards of five killer whales likely chasing salmon.

“They were going around in circles then one or two would head away and return toward the others as if they were corralling the fish,” Langdon said.

“Must say it was amazing and exciting to watch. We were returning back from prawn fishing with great success. To see the whales proved that we have a strong marine life just at our door step.”

To submit your videos email editor@ladysmithchronicle.com.

@lc_chronicle

editor@ladysmithchronicle.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter