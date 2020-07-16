VIDEO: Parade held to show support for Summerland family targeted by racism

Hundreds of Summerland residents drove past the Lekhi family home on the evening of July 16

Members of the Lekhi family in Summerland held signs of gratitude on July 16. The family home had been spray painted with racist graffiti earlier in the week. A parade on July 16 was held as a show of support for the Indo-Canadian family. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Hundreds of Summerland residents paraded past the Lekhi home on Hespeler Road on Thursday evening in a show of support for the Indo-Canadian family.

Earlier this week, the family’s home had been vandalized and racist graffiti, including swastikas, had been spray painted on the walls.

The incident left many shocked and saddened.

Those who participated in the parade on Thursday evening waved large Canadian flags and showed signs reading, “You are loved,” “We are all family,” “Hate has no home in Summerland” and other slogans.

In response, members of the Lekhi family waved signs of their own, reading “Unity” and “We love Summerland.”

Abhishek Lekhi, son of the family whose home was vandalized, estimated 150 to 200 vehicles in the lengthy parade.

Some of the participants were as old as 103 and others were as young as a few months old.

“Different colours, different genders, different religions. Everybody. Everybody was here,” he said.

The Lekhi family has lived in Summerland since 1987 and has lived in their home on Hespeler Road since 1990. “This is our home. This is our community. It doesn’t matter what anybody says, what anybody does. They can’t take away Summerland from us,” Lekhi said.

