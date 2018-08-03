Video: Peach of a video from Kim Mitchell

Three-time Juno Award winner Kim Mitchell will kick off the Penticton Peach Festival on Aug. 8. Photo courtesy of Al Pettman

Kim Mitchell has sent a peach of a video message for those attending the Penticton Peach Festival, which he is headlining.

The Penticton Peach Festival kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 8 with Mitchell on the Peters Bros. Construction stage.

Mitchell has lived by his personal mission statement found in the lyrics of his hit song Rock N Roll Duty for decades. It’s not about the fame, nor gold and platinum on the wall (both of which he has achieved) rather it is for the love of music.

Mitchell and his band of accomplished musicians continue to tour the country selling out theatres, casinos and festivals coast to coast.

