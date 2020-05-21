VIDEO: ‘Peli’ the pelican, found injured in Oliver, reunited with flock after lengthy rehab

Footage shows the release of ‘Peli’, an endangered Pelican who has been recovering since last fall

Recently released footage from Wildlife Rescue in Burnaby shows the release of ‘Peli’, an endangered Pelican who has been recovering since last fall.

The Western News previously reported that since October 16, 2019, Peli has been on the mend in Burnaby, B.C. after becoming injured by a fishing line on the shores of a lake near Oliver.

On May 19, The Canadian Press reported that the endangered American white pelican, found near death, was to be reunited with its flock.

READ MORE: Injured pelican found near death in Okanagan released after lengthy rehab

Burnaby-based Wildlife Rescue members left the centre with the bird early Tuesday (May 19) morning, bound for an area west of Williams Lake where the bird’s migratory flock had been seen.

Peli was released at the Woodlands Fishing Resort in Puntzi Lake, and reunited with his flock.

The bird underwent seven months of rehabilitation and was awaiting release once biologists confirmed its flock had returned to the Cariboo region, the only place in the province where the birds breed.

READ MORE: Light at the end of the tunnel; wildlife group looking to reunite ‘Peli’ the pelican with flock

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Wildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Revelstoke Women’s Shelter providing art kits to vulnerable women
Next story
Creator of stolen ram’s head sculpture in Penticton pleas for its return

Just Posted

Resident nudges Revelstoke to install new turtle crossing signs

The city said Red Devil Hill has been without turtle crossing signage for roughly one year

2020 construction projects planned for Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Park

Parks Canada said they are continuing to improve Highway 1 over Rogers Pass

Revelstoke Women’s Shelter providing art kits to vulnerable women

The program to offers support during COVID-19

Three-storey, multi-use development proposed for 2nd St. W

A condition of the development permit is to secure more off site parking or pay around $60,000

Special weather statement: Snow to hit Okanagan connector from Merritt to Kelowna

A weather system over southern BC will bring showers to the region today and Friday

VIDEO: ‘Peli’ the pelican, found injured in Oliver, reunited with flock after lengthy rehab

Footage shows the release of ‘Peli’, an endangered Pelican who has been recovering since last fall

Prescribed burns on hold as B.C. prepares for COVID-19 wildfire season

More air tankers, smaller camps as season off to slow start

Throwback Thursday: Josh Gorges captains Rockets to 2004 Memorial Cup Championship

In 245 games with the Rockets, Gorges registered 33 goals, 119 assists for a combined 152 points.

Appeal granted: Jamie Bacon to be tried for murder, conspiracy in Surrey Six killings

Charges were initially stayed against Jamie Bacon in 2017 for reasons unknown to the public

Kelowna council to look at closing Bernard Avenue to pedestrian-only traffic

Mayor Colin Basran made the announcement regarding the city’s reopening process on Thursday

Creator of stolen ram’s head sculpture in Penticton pleas for its return

This is the first piece of public art that has been stolen from Lars Baggenstos

COVID-19: North Okanagan gym needs volunteers in order to reopen

Gyms have been told they need staff members to monitor for compliance with COVID-19 safety measures

Summerland Ogopogo Bathtub Race cancelled

COVID-19 restrictions lead to decision to pull plug on summer fundraiser

B.C. transit agencies encourage face masks, step up sanitizing as Phase Two begins

TransLink, BC Transit will both begin to collect fares again on June 1

Most Read