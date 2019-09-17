A screengrab of video posted online on Sept. 17, 2019 shows teens being forcibly removed from the Luxton Fairgrounds in Langford on Vancouver Island. (Facebook)

Police investigate after intoxicated teens clash with security at B.C. fair

18-year-old woman arrested and RCMP looking at possible assault in Victoria-area fall fair incident

Police are investigating after a series of videos were posted online appearing to show security staff removing two teenage girls from a community fair on Saturday outside Victoria.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Luxton Fall Fair a hit on the West Shore

One video appears to show the two girls being taken out of the Luxton Fall Fair in Langford. Some of the security personnel are wearing fluorescent vests, while others are in plainclothes.

“You can’t touch me,” one of the girls is heard saying.

“You’d be surprised what I can do,” a security worker answers.

The second girl is pinned to the ground, while a third girl yells at the security guards to stop. The girl on the ground swears at security and attempts to fight back. In a second video, police can be seen arresting her.

Daniel Byron, who posted the videos on Sunday, said in his post: “You are not police. You have no right to do what you did … I’m not justifying the actions of the girls and they will be dealt with in the homes of their parents. But this is gross misuse of power and assault on minors.”

Also on Facebook, event organizers said they are aware of an “altercation” between the security company hired for the event and “allegedly intoxicated individuals.” No members of the Metchosin Farmers Institute were involved, they add.

READ ALSO: Video prompts police to probe alleged assault of Lower Mainland teen

West Shore RCMP Cpl. Chris Dovell police were called to the fairgrounds on Sept. 14 around 6:45 p.m.

“Officers attended for an argument and physical altercation between intoxicated youths with on-site security,” Dovell said.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested and police are reviewing cell phone video as part of an assault investigation.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC SPCA investigating after three dogs found shot dead in Prince George ditch
Next story
PHOTO: Nanaimo RCMP officer ‘walks on water’ to rescue lost camper

Just Posted

Man cycles across B.C. Interior for sobriety

Vancouver Island Resident Mat Fee is approaching the final phase of his cross-Canada bike journey to raise awareness about addiction recovery.

LETTER: Upper Arrow Heights resident urges council to deny rezoning in area

Mayor and Council, I am concerned about the application for rezoning and… Continue reading

Conservative leader stops in Lake Country

Andrew Scheer says he would bring back two child-focused tax credits cut by the Liberals

Kelowna classroom where child allegedly overdosed re-opens after cleaning

An 8-year-old was unresponsive and unable to walk after ingesting an unknown substance at school.

Revelstoke’s Dam Survivors bring home bronze

The dragon boat team finished up their season with a medal

VIDEO: Prosecutors to consider charges in human-caused 2017 B.C. wildfire

RCMP forwards results of its investigation into Elephant Hill fire to Crown counsel

RDOS board remuneration, expenses come to $500,000

Costs presented in Statement of Financial Information

Sagmoen publication ban lifted

The publication ban on the voir dire of Curtis Sagmoen was lifted by Justice Alison Beames Tuesday

Shuswap Dungeons and Dragons Club on a roll

Unanticipated public interest prompts additional campaigns at Salmon Arm library

Summerland Ornamental Gardens holds fall plant sale

Event will be held Saturday, Sept. 21

Cooperative approach urged to resolve B.C.’s forest crisis

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce calling on elected officials to set aside differences and find solutions

Salmon Arm RCMP see upswing in thefts of, and from, vehicles

Police report thieves prowling at night, entering unlocked vehicles

RCMP investigating thefts from Shuswap mail boxes

Salmon Arm residents with compromised boxes asked to pick up mail at post office

Cooperative approach urged to resolve B.C.’s forest crisis

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce calling on elected officials to set aside differences and find solutions

Most Read