VIDEO: Quad tandem bikers cycle B.C. to raise money for mental health

WIRTH Hats are hosting the Quad Tandem World Championships from July 15 to 23

From July 15 to 23, six teams with athletes from around the world are cycling over 800 kilometres from Keremeos to Nelson in the Quad Tandem World Championships.

Teams of quad tandem riders from Great Britain, the U.S., Brazil, New Zealand, and Canada are racing over eight days to crown a champion and raise money for the WIRTH Hats Counselling Fund.

“The one-of-a-kind adventure race, which is the first of this scale for the company, draws teams from around the world to compete on quad tandem bikes for a grand prize,” said race host WIRTH Hats in a press release.

Keep up with the contestants and track the race live at live.enabledtracking.com/qt2023.

To help WIRTH Hats reach their goal of 10,000 counselling sessions sponsored, donate to the WIRTH Hats Counselling Fund or buy a locally-made WIRTH Hat.

Revelstoke