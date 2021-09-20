VIDEO: Revelstoke residents weigh in on the election

People across the country are voting in the federal election today

Revelstokians are heading to the polls today.

Cast your vote in Revelstoke at the Community Centre at 600 Campbell Ave. until 7 p.m.

The candidates from the five parties seeking election in the Kootenay-Columbia riding are Rob Morrison of the Conservative Party, Rana Nelson of the Green Party, Sarah Bennett of the PPC, Wayne Stetski of the NDP and Robin Goldsbury of the Liberal Party.

