VIDEO: Sea-to-Sky Highway to get more snow, Environment Canada says

Howe Sound and Whistler were blanketed with 10 to 20 cm of snow overnight

If you can avoid the Sea-to-Sky Highway today, might be best to change plans.

Howe Sound and Whistler were blanketed with 10 to 20 cm of snow overnight, according to Environment Canada, as a pacific frontal system moved over the South Coast.

Another 10 to 15 cm is expected to fall before the snow tapers off Thursday night.

In Squamish, warmer air might combine with subzero temperatures to produce pockets of freezing rain.

The snowy weather is part of a winter storm alert in effect for parts of the region, particularly Hope. Meanwhile, Chilliwack has been hit with freezing rain.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
