An intoxicated man was arrested in downtown Penticton while taking a bath in a fountain. Screenshot of video

Video: Splish, splash, arrested

Penticton RCMP arrest man causing a disturbance at a water fountain

An intoxicated man washing himself in a downtown Penticton fountain found himself in jail until he could dry out.

Penticton RCMP Const. James Grandy said the incident occurred on Sunday morning at the Nanaimo Square fountain.

“He was found to be intoxicated and was subsequently arrested for causing a disturbance and mischief and was later released when he was sober and co-operative,” said Grandy.

