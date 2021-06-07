Big White got a dusting of summer snow on Sunday, June 6. (Liz Say/Facebook)

Big White got a dusting of summer snow on Sunday, June 6. (Liz Say/Facebook)

VIDEO: Summer snow at Big White

Other Okanagan ski hills also received a light dusting of snow

It may be summer now, but that didn’t stop the light dusting of snow from falling all over Big White during the weekend.

On Sunday (June 6), a resident up at Big White captured some footage of the white stuff coming down in the area.

Weekend temperatures were mild in lower elevations, with a Saturday high of 21 C and 16 C on Sunday. Saturday had a low of 11 and Sunday dipping down to 7.

SilverStar also received a light dusting of snow over the weekend, with snow providing slick conditions in the area around Anarchist Mountain near Osoyoos.

Cooler temperatures are on deck for the coming week as well in the Central Okanagan, with a high of 21 C forecasted until the end of the week.

Summer weather will be back over the weekend, with temperatures anticipated to be back in the high 20s by Sunday.

