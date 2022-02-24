VIDEO: Surveillance camera shows person lighting Oliver pot shop on fire

The Pot Doctor business is now closed after extensive damage in the Feb. 22 fire

A marijuana shop in Oliver has been devastated by a suspicious fire and now video surveillance has surfaced showing a suspect setting the store ablaze.

In the video, it shows a slender man wearing what appears to be a ski mask, colourful jacket and jeans crawling into the business to gain access and then pouring an accelerant on the ground. The Pot Doctor shop fire took place at 4:40 a.m. on Feb. 22.

Oliver Fire Department responded to reports of smoke off Highway 97 where the Pot Doctor is located.

They arrived to flames in a trailer and The Pot Doctor.

Firefighters did manage to put out the blaze fairly quickly but the damage is extensive. They have deemed the fire suspicious and the RCMP is investigating.

A lot of product and the business went up in smoke when the fire took place, according to friends of the owner. The business is closed for the foreseeable future.

READ MORE: Pot shop goes up in smoke

If you have any information about this fire call the Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422 or if you wish to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

This is what’s left of the Pot Doctor in Oliver and the trailer after a suspicious fire at 4:40 a.m. Feb. 22. (Arlin Baptiste)

This is what’s left of the Pot Doctor in Oliver and the trailer after a suspicious fire at 4:40 a.m. Feb. 22. (Arlin Baptiste)

