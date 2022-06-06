RCMP surround black SUV in Kelowna.

RCMP surround black SUV in Kelowna.

VIDEO: SUV rams past RCMP in downtown Kelowna

The incident unfolded about 2:30 a.m. June 6

A black SUV seen ramming past two RCMP vehicles early Monday morning (June 6) on Bernard Avenue in Kelowna, was a medical situation according to police.

Witnesses spotted RCMP blocking an SUV at the intersection of Bernard and Ellis about 2:30 a.m.

Several officers were seen surrounding the vehicle before the SUV reportedly rammed through the vehicles and headed north on Ellis.

At least five police vehicles were witnessed pursuing the alleged suspect vehicle.

Const. Mike Della-Paolera said the incident was a medical call and for privacy reasons RCMP cannot speak on the issue.

However, he did add that no one was injured in the event.

