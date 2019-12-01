A Bonny’s Taxi is shown in a dash cam video as it uses the bike lane to drive over the Cambie Street Bridge in Vancouver on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (sn1p3r847/YouTube)

VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

The taxi appears to be driving southbound over the Cambie Street Bridge

A video showing a taxi driving in a bike lane over a Vancouver bridge has gone viral after being posted to social media.

The dash cam video, initially posted to YouTube Friday, appears to show a Bonny’s Taxi driving over the Cambie Street Bridge in a separated bike lane.

The taxi, which appears to be going slower than normal bridge traffic, continues without stopping for as long as the video plays.

The driver and passenger in the recording vehicle appear shocked and wonder what the taxi is going to do when it gets to the south end of the bridge, where the bike lane narrows.

Bonny’s Taxi has not yet returned a request for comment.

Note: Viewers should note there is some swearing near the end of the video.

READ MORE: Ride hailing might be B.C.’s Christmas present, John Horgan says

READ MORE: B.C. sets rules for ride hailing, same minimum fee as taxis

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ottawa cites salmon species extinction risk in call for input on slide response
Next story
Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick’s Day parades

Just Posted

‘We’re really excited’: New chairlift at Revelstoke Mountain Resort opens

It’s the first day of skiing at the resort

Avalanche control planned for Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

The work will start at 10:00 a.m. and last until 2:00 p.m on Dec. 1

‘They treated me like a queen’: Malakwa woman still baking away on U.S. show

Janet Letendre was almost sent home last episode

Absinthe Films premiering new snowboarding movie in Revelstoke tonight

Andy Siegel Special to the Review Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s opening day is… Continue reading

West Kelowna RCMP looking for suspect involved in attempted child-abduction

The incident allegedly happened on Nov. 27 along Cougar Road

VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

The taxi appears to be driving southbound over the Cambie Street Bridge

Ottawa cites salmon species extinction risk in call for input on slide response

Ottawa is prepared to spend between $10 million and $30 million on the project

B.C. forest industry facing uncertain future as mills close across province

Finance Ministry budget numbers show forest revenues are down 11 per cent so far this year

Land in Summerland was owned by Pierres

Johnny Pierre settled in the area in 1886 and recored the land as a reserve

Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers

Vancouver snaps three-game losing skid

VIDEO: Thompson man tells emotional story of crash that left him paralyzed

Tory Jones was involved in a serious car accident just west of Vernon in July

Avalanche control planned for Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

The work will start at 10:00 a.m. and last until 2:00 p.m on Dec. 1

Canfor adds Christmas closure to B.C. forestry curtailments

More Vancouver Island loggers laid off in industry downturn

Canadian activist says RCMP profile about her is ‘kind of creepy and unsettling’

Clear evidence the RCMP was watching in 2015 has made activist Rachel Small more wary

Most Read