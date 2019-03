Police say speed was factor in single-vehicle collision

One person is dead as a result of a crash in Coquitlam.

RCMP said officers responded to a single-car crash on Lougheed Highway near Alderson Avenue around 1 a.m. on Monday.

A severely damaged car had hit a traffic pole and was engulfed in fire.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s believed speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

Westbound traffic on Lougheed between Blue Mountain and Alderson was closed.

