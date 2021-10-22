VIDEO: The Scoop: Top stories for the week of Oct. 16-22

Happy Friday! Here’s the recap of the top headlines in Revelstoke this week from the beautiful flats.

88-year-old Shuswap thrill seeker fulfills wish to soar in a paraglider

Born in 1933 on Staten Island, NY, John said he volunteered for the draft during the Korean War, and trained as a paratrooper with the 11th Airborne Division. His only time jumping out of planes occurred during training as the conflict ended before he could be deployed. He said that background may have contributed to his desire to give paragliding a try.

Heights have never been a concern for John.

‘Every Child Matters’: Revelstoke school board lays out plan for Indigenous learning

Revelstoke schools are teaching equity and Indigenous ways of knowing and learning through scheduled themes of equity for the 2021-2022 school year.

According to the school board, resources and assistance in planning will be provided to staff in order to further support learning and teaching related to Indigenous education.

‘How fun is it to smash?’: Monster movies come to life at Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre

Residents who bring in, or create, a small piece of cardboard architecture for the Smash Down, will have their name entered into a draw. The two winners of that draw will get the opportunity to dress up as either King Kong or Godzilla, and wreak havoc on the cardboard city they and other visitors created.

Meghan Porath, executive director at the centre, is urging people to have fun with their designs, and to use recycled materials when creating at home. Supplies are available for residents to use at the centre, all of which are recycled.

Row house development proposed for Cedar St. in Revelstoke

The developer is applying for an amendment to the zoning bylaw and Official Community Plan in order to proceed with the project.

The lot is currently zoned R1, for single family homes, and needs to be zoned R3, a medium density zone that includes row houses.

‘You get out what you put in’: Revelstoke Grizzlies captain doing the work on and off the ice

Every ship needs a captain, and every captain needs a crew.

Cole Berg, 20-year-old forward for the Revelstoke Grizzlies, will wear the ‘C’ on his jersey for the 2021/22 season. He looks forward to the challenges that come with the role, and the leadership it takes to inspire his teammates.

“It’s awesome,” said Berg. “I like that the coach trusts me with that and I’m hoping I can pull through for everybody this year.”

