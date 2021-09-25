VIDEO: The Scoop: Top stories for the week of Sept 18-25

Here are some of the week’s news items

Happy Saturday! As you’re gearing up for LUNA REIMAGINED this weekend, here’s a quick recap of the top headlines in Revelstoke this week.

Kootenay Conservative candidate sits on top; final result pending mail-in ballots

As of Tuesday, Sept. 21, the 44th federal election had shaken down across Canada the way most had expected it to.

The federal Liberals, led by Justin Trudeau, were returned with a minority government, with the other main parties hovering around the seats totals they held when the election was called in August.

In Kootenay-Columbia, the election was a strange reflection of the 2019 contest. Official results are still pending, awaiting the counting of mail-in ballots.

COVID-19 case numbers increased to 12 for the week of Sept. 5-11

As of Sept. 14, 2021, Revelstoke leads Interior Health in vaccination numbers.

90 per cent of individuals in Revelstoke have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 79 per cent have received their second dose.

Hockey is back: Revelstoke Grizzlies announce fan capacity for this season

The Revelstoke Grizzlies have announced that 250 fans will be able to cheer on the hometown team at the Forum for upcoming home exhibition games, and have been given the green light by the provincial government for 50 per cent capacity come the start of the regular season.

Giving a purpose: Revelstoke program helps people with disabilities find employment

This September marks the fourth annual Disability Employment Month in B.C., highlighting the contributions of people with disabilities in the workforce, and the employers and communities who support their success.

According to the provincial government, approximately 334,000 individuals in B.C. self-identify as having a disability. The unemployment rate for someone with a disability is 4.5 per cent higher than that of someone without a disability, and they are more than twice as likely to live in poverty.

Bear necessities: How Revelstoke can prepare for an increased number of bear sightings

If you live in Revelstoke, there’s a good chance you’ve spotted one of our furry neighbours on properties around town.

According to Revelstoke Bear Aware, as we approach the winter season, bears in the area are eating in excess of 20,000 calories per day in order to fill up before hibernating in January before leaving hibernation in mid-March.

Sunshine on a cloudy day: Revelstoke man shows off his fully grown sunflowers

Murray Wallach’s sunflowers on Catherwood are in full bloom.

Wallach has been growing sunflowers for five years. Now at the end of this growing season, the flowers on the side of the road stand over six feet tall, as well as a nine foot one in his own patch in his backyard.

