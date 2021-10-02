VIDEO: The Scoop: Top stories for the week of Sept 26 – Oct 2

Here are some of the week’s news items

VIDEO: LUNA REIMAGINED recap

If you missed out on LUNA REIMAGINED in Revelstoke last weekend, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Sinixt artwork joins Revelstoke’s Art Alleries

Coming Home by Ric Gendron was revealed at LUNA Reimagined on Sept. 25.

Gendron is a member of the Sinixt Nation, the first inhabitants of the Revelstoke area, that were declared extinct by the Canadian government in 1956.

In 2021, the Supreme Court of Canada recognized the existence of the Sinixt in a landmark decision that could lead the way to rights, reconciliation and acknowledgement of lost history.

License continues to pit gravel company against environmentalists, city

The land between the Jordan River and Westside Rd. was once considered too valuable to wildlife and forestry to be a gravel pit.

Documents obtained through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request show that the ministry in charge of Crown Land in 2002 denied an application for a gravel pit due to “wildlife and forestry values.” It is the same location that a temporary license for exploration for a gravel pit was granted to Jake-Jay Construction in 2019.

Trailblazing: Revelstoke organization committed to improving Columbia Mountain trails

The Alpine Club of Canada Columbia Mountains Section has completed another project on the quest to making the trails in the mountains that surround us more suitable for public use.

The project, which has been two years in the making, saw new tent pads installed on the Mt. Begbie in addition to clearing the path and removing old outhouses.

Revelstokian advocating for change of advance medically assisted dying requests

Some days Tanya Secord and her sisters feel like bad people.

Their dad is three years into a Lewy Body Dementia diagnosis; he depends on a wheelchair because he is too unsteady to walk on his own and Secord said on good days he can hold a conversation that makes no sense, but on bad days, he is vegetative.

“We are hoping the next fall takes him out,” she said. “So he doesn’t have to suffer anymore.”

GALLERY: Revelstoke’s finest vintage rides

