VIDEO: Toronto Police investigate Warriors fan ‘sucker punched’ after Raptors game

Police say no one has come forward with more information

Toronto Police say they are looking into a video seemingly showing a Golden State Warriors fan being assaulted Monday night.

The video, which was posted around social media Monday night, appears to show the area around the Scotia Bank Arena after the Raptors lost a hard fought Game 5 106-105.

At the very end of the clip, a man is shown jumping on another man wearing a Warriors jersey from behind in what’s being described as a “sucker punch” on social media.

But Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said police need more information.

“We are aware of the video and we would encourage the individual to come forward and speak to police,” Sidhu said.

“At this point, we have not received a complaint.”

Sidhu said police “are investigating several separate incidents in the city last night, but we have not confirmed they are connected to the Raptors’ game or crowds at this time.

The Toronto Raptors head to Oakland for Game 6 of the NBA championship on Thursday.

VIDEO: Warriors edge Raptors to force Game 6 in NBA Finals

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Violent student fight prompts B.C. school district to review processes
Next story
VIDEO: Semi-truck nearly clips car turning left on B.C. highway

Just Posted

Revelstoke’s CAO and director of engineering resign

Recruitment of new building inspectors remains ongoing

The Pits Planet Earth playing the Last Drop tonight

The Pits Planet Earth are playing The Last Drop tonight bringing their… Continue reading

‘Feed the plant, not the soil’: Terra Firma in ninth production season

Revelstoke farm grows organic meat and produce

PHOTOS: Revelstoke Derailers take on Okanagan Roller Derby

The Revelstoke Derailers skated against Okanagan Roller Derby in Revelstoke on Saturday… Continue reading

Revelstoke cyclists log 15,871 km during Bike to Work Week

May 26 to June 2 was Revelstoke’s 11th annual Bike To Work… Continue reading

Police from B.C., Alberta test out their motorcycle skills in Kelowna

RCMP from B.C. and Alberta participate in motorcycle training course at UBCO

Olympian helps open new indoor tennis facility in Shuswap

Daniel Nestor takes part in Salmon Arm Tennis Club grand opening

VIDEO: Toronto Police investigate Warriors fan ‘sucker punched’ after Raptors game

Police say no one has come forward with more information

Violent student fight prompts B.C. school district to review processes

It took close to four hours to inform parents student was injured

School responds after needle and knife allegedly found during field trip

“The students were closely supervised and when sharp objects were found, the children did not pick them up”

Police from B.C., Alberta test out their motorcycle skills in Kelowna

RCMP from B.C. and Alberta participate in motorcycle training course at UBCO

It’s spring, but B.C. is sounding the alarm on drought

River Forecast Centre says snow pack levels from last winter are half of normal

Court to mull continuing order against B.C. LNG pipeline opponents

Coastal GasLink was granted an interim injunction in December following arrests and protests

UPDATE: Vernon woman loses B.C. Farm appeal due to rotting carcasses

Carla Christman appeared in court to request care and control over seized dogs

Most Read