VIDEO: Trans Canada Highway now open west of Revelstoke

The Trans Canada Highway is open again west of Revelstoke after avalanche control activities.
The Transportation Ministry tweeted this video of the work done out there today.
It's beginning to look a lot like #avalanche season on #BCHwy1 at #ThreeValleyGap! Video footage from today's controlled avalanche work west of #Revelstoke. #Shiftintowinter @DriveBC_K pic.twitter.com/6BlSsZNRxb
— Rocky Mtn District (@TranBCRockyMtn) December 18, 2019
The highway will be closed from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. east of Revelstoke for avalanche control.
