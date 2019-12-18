VIDEO: Trans Canada Highway now open west of Revelstoke

It was closed for avalanche control earlier today

The Ministry of Transportation shared a video of the avalanche control work that was done today west of Revelstoke on the Trans Canada Highway. (Photo via Twitter)

The Trans Canada Highway is open again west of Revelstoke after avalanche control activities.

The Transportation Ministry tweeted this video of the work done out there today.

The highway will be closed from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. east of Revelstoke for avalanche control.

