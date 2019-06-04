VIDEO: Trudeau accepts inquiry finding of genocide, but says focus must be on response

“Our focus is going to be … on the families, on the communities that have suffered such loss”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he accepts the finding that Canada’s treatment of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls amounts to genocide.

Debate has erupted over the definition of the term after the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls repeatedly used it in its final report released Monday.

But Trudeau says people are wrapped up in the use the powerful term, when the focus should be on how to put an end to the issues raised by the inquiry.

“Our focus is going to be, as it must be, on the families, on the communities that have suffered such loss.”

Trudeau says the tragedy of not treating cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women as a priority has to end.

“Our focus is on bringing together people to solve this challenge and that is what we will remain focused on.”

The impact on these families is indescribable, he says.

“We cannot pretend to be a country that cares about human rights, that has a positive impact on the world, if we do not end this situation once and for all,” Trudeau says.

The prime minister made the remarks after announcing a $1.4-billion annual investment to advance the health and rights of women around the world starting in 2023.

He was speaking at the Women Deliver 2019 conference in Vancouver on gender equality, telling the crowd the money makes Canada a global leader in funding sexual and reproductive health rights.

Amy Smart, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Kelowna police officer remains in hospital following crash

Just Posted

Revelstoke Royal Lepage and Women’s Shelter raise funds to help break the cycle of violence

Royal Lepage and the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter have teamed up to raise… Continue reading

Save-On-Foods Share it Forward coming June 13-19

This time of year marks a critical time for Community Connections Food… Continue reading

High 25 expected in Revelstoke today

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC: Highway 1 east: Paving operations between… Continue reading

The artist behind Revelstoke’s newest sculpture

Rabi’a Art is based in Winlaw, B.C.

Columbia invasive species society doesn’t want American bullfrogs on the loose

CSISS tells pet owners to ‘re-home, don’t release bullfrogs’

Hatred of women creeping into public debate, Trudeau tells equality conference

Women Deliver is a global advocate for gender equality and the health, rights and well-being of girls and women

Couple charged after three kids in Alberta allegedly abducted

A four-year-old girl, three-year-old boy and nine-month-old baby were taken from a home in Fox Creek

Search halted for Calgary man swept away in B.C.’s Peace River

Aaron Kingma had been fishing with friends by Hudson’s Hope when he was swept away by the current

Okanagan athletes ready for International Children’s Games in Russia

The Games start in July and local athletes are competing in 3 of 9 sports

Man accused of assault on Okanagan beach still behind bars

Thomas Brayden Kruger-Allen is facing multiple assault charges

Class-action lawsuit alleges conspiracy leading to British Columbians being overcharged for vehicles

The B.C. Appeal court certifies as a class-action proceeding litigation aimed at alleged price-fixing conspiracy

Summerland winery wins gold in France

Silkscarf Winery noted for 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon

B.C. church leader ‘shocked’ after Pride flag vandalized

Ladner United Church says police are investigating the crime

Young moose wanders through neighbourhood in Canoe

Shuswap photographer Kristall Burgess captures images of the animal near her home

Most Read