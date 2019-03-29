VIDEO: Two fighter jets spotted above Revelstoke

They have been identified as CF-18 Hornet Fighter Aircrafts

Two fighter jets flew over Revelstoke last weekend.

The jets flew over the city on March 24, roughly around noon. They flew above the airport, close to the ground, but did not land.

The Royal Canadian Air Force identified the planes as CF-18 Hornet Fighter Aircrafts.

The Canadian Forces first received CF-18 jets in 1982. The aircrafts have supported air sovereignty patrols and participated in combat during the Gulf War in 1991, the Kosovo War in the late 1990s, and were part of the Canadian contribution to the international Libyan no-fly zone in 2011.

CF-18s were also part of the Canadian contribution to the military intervention against ISIS, Operation Impact.

The supersonic jets are deployed across Canada as part of an ongoing commitment to NORAD and “to ensure the security of Canadian,” said Capitaine Julie Brunet, 4 Wing Public Public Affairs Officer.

Most likely the fighter jets came from Cold Lake, Alberta. There are two locations in Canada that have bases for CF-18 jets. One is Cold Lake, Alberta and the other is Bagotville, Quebec.

The video was submitted by Frazer Campbell.

@pointypeak701

liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.