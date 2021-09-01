Screenshot of Snapchat video showing UBC frat party (Screenshot)

Screenshot of Snapchat video showing UBC frat party (Screenshot)

VIDEO: UBC frat party draws hundreds of maskless students, ends in $5,000 fine

Party was advertised on social media, including video of the party posted on Snapchat

Hosts of a University of B.C. frat party were fined $5,000 this past weekend after police responded to a large gathering featuring hundreds of students not wearing masks and not physically distancing.

University RCMP said they received a number of calls reporting the party on Wesbrook Mall on Aug. 29.

When officers arrived, they found hundreds of students gathering in the courtyard and inside several homes. Under B.C.’s current COVID-19 health orders, indoor gatherings are restricted to less than 50 people.

The party was advertised on social media, including video of the party posted on Snapchat.

“We are asking that students ensure they observe all public health orders,” Const. Christina Martin said. “We have worked hard to get this far over the past 30 months. Let’s stay safe and healthy.”

UBC is one of four major universities who will be requiring students to confidentially declare their COVID-19 vaccination status ahead of the fall semester, or be subject to regular rapid tests.

ALSO READ: 4 B.C. universities to require rapid COVID-19 tests for unvaccinated students, staff

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusUBC

Previous story
Safe to swim at Kal Beach in Coldstream
Next story
B.C. wildfires a `wake-up call’ to return to Indigenous-led fire management

Just Posted

The BC Wildfire Service used favourable conditions Tuesday, Aug. 24, to begin a small-scale planned ignition operations along the northeastern flank of the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
syilx family explains how wildfire impacts their ceremonies

The City of Revelstoke has received grant money from the province to implement a Local Government Development Approvals Program. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke receives $400K to help get homes built faster

Tourism Revelstoke is offering $500 towards accommodation to visitors in exchange for volunteer hours. (Contributed-Tourism Revelstoke)
Tourism Revelstoke launches Thanksgiving Back campaign

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The world’s oldest man lived to 113 years old