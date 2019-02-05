Mathias Gilbert posted two videos on social media Feb. 3 of an eagle landing nearby on a vessel while he slices fish. Photo by Mathias Gilbert/Facebook

VIDEO: Up close eagle encounter for B.C. fisherman

Mathias Gilbert posted two videos on social media of a once-in-a-lifetime eagle encounter on a boat

A fisherman in Prince Rupert got an up close and personal visit from an eagle this month and captured the raptor stealing a nearby snack on video.

Mathias Gilbert posted two videos on social media Feb. 3 of an eagle landing nearby on a vessel while he slices fish. The eagle lands within feet of Gilbert, eyeing up a piece of fish until he reaches down and snaps the piece with his beak.

The eagle turns his back to Gilbert while eating, allowing him to slowly pet him while a second eagle lands on the boat wanting to share the food.

“The (first) time I’ve ever pet an eagle after feeding him, feeling truly blessed!” wrote Gilbert on the West Coast Fisherman Facebook group post.

Watch the video below:


