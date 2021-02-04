This red-tailed boa was found frozen to death near Agassiz after its owner dumped it. (Dewdney Animal Hospital/Facebook)

This red-tailed boa was found frozen to death near Agassiz after its owner dumped it. (Dewdney Animal Hospital/Facebook)

VIDEO: Veterinarian speaks out after abandoned pet snake found frozen to death in Fraser Valley

‘This is what happens when people buy pets on a whim,’ says Dr. Adrian Walton of Maple Ridge

A B.C. veterinarian is speaking out after a pet snake was found dead after being dumped near Agassiz by its owner.

Dr. Adrian Walton, owner of Dewdney Animal Hospital in Maple Ridge, posted a video to Facebook Wednesday, Feb. 3 voicing his concern about abandoned pets.

The video shows photos of the dead red-tailed boa that was dumped outside of Agassiz where it froze to death.

“This is what happens when people buy pets on a whim, when they buy pets without doing the research,” Walton said.

Folks often hear about the happy stories of animals being re-homed, but not the “bad” stories, he said.

“What you don’t see are those animals that aren’t found, that aren’t rescued.”

In the full version of the video found on Facebook, Walton suggests licensing – which is in place for people breeding dogs and cats – should be extended to people breeding any kind of animal.

RELATED: Snake spotted in Surrey, caught by animal control

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

animal cruelty

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Opposition calls for better family access to B.C. care homes
Next story
New ‘bad date’ reporting tool is good news for B.C. sex workers

Just Posted

Sharon Gordon, a registered nurse at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital draws up the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe as the hospital held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people 75 years old and up on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Brattleboro, Vt. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
No new COVID-19 deaths in Interior Health for 3rd day in a row

Interior Health identified 54 new cases of the virus; active cases slip below 1,000

The three candidates seeking election to Revelstoke’s city council table. (File)
City urges Revelstoke residents to vote in byelection

General election is Feb. 13

The home that pushed Absolute Contracting to becoming a finalist was built last year on Lee Road. (Submitted)
Revelstoke construction company finalist for prestigious award

It’s the first time a Revelstoke company is a finalist for a Georgie Award

Paper salvaged by Inge Anhorn from a recycle bin. She packaged it and donated it to the Legion’s Bargain Basement. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Letters: Old growth forest logging needs more discussion

In response to the letters about the suspension of logging in the Argonaut Valley

Isabel Coursier of Revelstoke held the women’s world record for ski-jumping with a jump of 84 feet in 1922. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo #909)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Feb. 4

Local history as recorded in the newspaper

(Pixabay)
B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes (43) picks up a tripping penalty on Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares (91) during first period NHL action in Toronto on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Spezza nets hat trick as Maple Leafs dismantle Canucks 7-3

Toronto veteran records eighth three-goal game in win over Vancouver

Briefcase (Pixabay photo)
Men who had ‘F’ school grades see same leadership prospects as women who got ‘As’: B.C. study

A more gaping difference was found when comparing men and women working as parents

District of Lake Country crews work through Wednesday evening, Feb. 3, 2021, after a rockfall closed Pelmewash Parkway around 3:15 p.m. (District of Lake Country - Facebook)
UPDATE: Lake Country road to reopen at 6 p.m. as crews clear rockslide debris

Pelmewash Parkway has been closed for more than 24 hours after Wednesday’s rockslide

The province has said that it will consider the findings and recommendations of the report prepared by Dr. Peter Wood to meet its CleanBC goals. Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror.
B.C. will consider recommendations of report linking climate change to logging practices

Province says it is working with First Nations and forest industry towards CleanBC goals

This red-tailed boa was found frozen to death near Agassiz after its owner dumped it. (Dewdney Animal Hospital/Facebook)
VIDEO: Veterinarian speaks out after abandoned pet snake found frozen to death in Fraser Valley

‘This is what happens when people buy pets on a whim,’ says Dr. Adrian Walton of Maple Ridge

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Frank Phillips receives a visit from his wife Rena at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary, March 31, 2020. Patient visits have been restricted to essential only at some long-term care facilities. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)
Opposition calls for better family access to B.C. care homes

Still inconsistent across the province, Shirley Bond says

Lake Country resident Malcolm Hett was clearing rocks from Pelmewash Parkway Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, when he heard a crack and the rock wall started to slide towards him, damaging his van in the process. (Malcolm Hett - Contributed)
‘The whole side started sliding towards us,’: Okanagan man says of rockslide

Pelmewash Parkway still closed as District of Lake Country waits to hear from geotech specialist

Most Read