Video: Waterway Houseboats donation supports Shuswap rescue organization

Funds add fuel to Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station #106’s operations

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station #106’s boats were on Mara Lake on May 29, but rather than racing to a rescue they were on a short cruise to pick up a large donation.

Waterway Houseboats contributed $13,000 to the volunteer rescue organization. A portion of every Waterway sailing is pooled together to help fund the group that responds to emergencies on boats and at the many beaches, cabins and parks along Shuswap and Mara lakes that do not have road access.

“RCMSAR is very important to Sicamous and the area, they are the safety of the folks on the lake. Waterway especially really appreciates them. Prior to these guys being out on the lake we used to take the paramedics out with our service boat in the middle of the night,” said Waterway operations manager Colleen Anderson.

“It was a good, temporary solution, but for the safety of the folks on the lake it’s best to have professionals out there knowing what they’re doing.”

Station Leader Fred Banham said the donation will go towards operating costs including fuel and maintenance for RCMSAR Station #106’s boats.

Read More: Smoky haze over Okanagan-Shuswap from Alberta wildfire

Read More: Shuswap Paws wants to Jam the Ram with food and supplies for cats

Read More: Passageway to Shuswap’s Canoe Beach about to get brighter

The RCMSAR volunteers have already helped patients suffering from medical emergencies at cabins without road access get to hospital.

On the Saturday of the May long weekend, Station #106 responded to help a woman who had slipped on some stairs at a cabin and badly injuring her leg. Banham said it was fortunate the Search and Rescue Boat was at the Cinnemousun Narrows for the floating concert when the call came in, allowing them to respond very quickly.

More recently, they responded to an unconscious woman at a cabin who also had to be rushed to hospital.

“It’s nice that they were both very successful missions and people in need got back to base where they could be transported by ambulance to hospital.”

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Temperatures on the rise could cause wildfire risk

Just Posted

Daring Greatly playing Revelstoke this weekend

The band will be a River City Pub Friday and Saturday night

Paddleboarder cleaning up Okanagan lakes gifted new board

Aaron Nasipayko has been cleaning up local lakes since early April; he recently reached the 25 per cent marker

Potential thunderstorms this evening in Revelstoke

Roads and weather conditions

Revelstoke City Council votes to accept building inspections from out-of-house professionals

An amendment to the building bylaw will allow developers to hire their own building inspectors

Handgun mail-order arrest has Okanagan tie

RCMP in Armstrong and North Vancouver collaborate on case which leads to arrest

VIDEO: NBA calls Raptors about Drake’s coutside antics

Toronto rapper stands up, yells, walks onto the court during timeouts, rubs coach’s shoulders

‘Unruly’ passenger causes security breach, damages B.C.-bound WestJet plane

Flight leaving Edmonton to Comox sustained damage from a male passenger

Web design a constantly changing field for Johnson

Summerland designer has been creating sites for past seven years

Temperatures on the rise could cause wildfire risk

Environment Canada Meteorologist said June will be dryer than usual

Nanaimo woman wins court challenge after RCMP breathalyze her at home

Woman served one while at sister’s Maple Ridge house

B.C. forests ministry tracks Douglas fir beetle outbreak

Kootenay infestation ‘not big’ but treatment, firebreak work underway

SPCA seizes 15 ‘badly neglected’ dogs from Fraser Valley breeder

One dog was heavily pregnant, the SPCA said

Residents in B.C.’s wildfire zone raise cash for fire-ravaged northern Alberta

Community centre in Ashcroft donating proceeds from ParticipACTION walk to fire relief effort

B.C.’s opioid crisis leads to first stall in Canadian life expectancy in 40 years: study

B.C’s life expectancy fell for the second year in a row

Most Read