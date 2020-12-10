VIDEO: What’s making the news this week in Revelstoke?

Check back every week for a preview of what’s in the paper.
Preview of the Dec. 10 Revelstoke Review
Revelstoke RCMP issued a $230 ticket
The proposed cut blocks are in Argonaut Creek, 100 kilometres northeast of the city
Majority of the deaths were people who live in care home facilities
Staffing levels held despite 13 infected, says IH
Students’ songs are being recorded against a green screen and assembled into a complete play
Real results only for those who register with health number
Provincial directives have been put in place to slow the spread of the surging pandemic
‘They are…discriminating against the smallest of B.C. businesses under the guise of protecting us’
‘Nowhere in the handbook of anything is: ‘how do you deal with a pandemic you don’t understand,’ she says
Woman pleas guilty to one charge; sentenced to 12-month probation
Victim’s family hope persons of interest in Lower Mainland will come forward
It was a contact less event
A total of 45,919 Syrian refugees were resettled in Canada by April 2017
Darius Sam ran 100 miles in 32 hours to raise funds for mental health and addictions counselling
Menno Place is recruiting residents’ families because so many employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19
Kyle Blanleil defied doctors’ predictions regarding spinal cancer, raising funds for Shuswap family
Truck veers over centre line nearly missing a head-on collision