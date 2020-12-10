VIDEO: What’s making the news this week in Revelstoke?

Aurora Brackenbury from Begbie View Elementary mails her letter to Santa. Brackenbury’s Kindergarten class went to the post office on Dec. 4 to send mail to the North Pole. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Check back every week for a preview of what’s in the paper.

We will be outside, letting you know what’s going on, snow or shine!

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.