A fire on Adams Lake band land that was reported on April 7 continues to burn through the night. (Rick Koch photo)

Video: Wildfire near Chase being held by fire crews

BC Wildfire Service reports blaze believed to have been human caused

Update 10:30 a.m. April 8:

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Chief Jules Way Wildfire which is burning on a hillside approximately three kilometres NE of Chase, is being held at two hectares in size. According to a tweet from the wildfire service firefighters will be targeting hot spots within the fire perimeter today.

The fire started at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, and continued to burn overnight. According to the wildfire service’s interactive map, they suspect the fire was human-caused.

Original Story:

A wildfire on Adams Lake band land near Chase has been classified as out of control by the BC Wildfire Service.

However, no structures were threatened by the blaze which was estimated to be two hectares at 4 p.m., reported Fire Information Officer Taylor MacDonald with the Kamloops Fire Centre on Tuesday, April 7.

There is no word yet on the cause and the fire is believed to have started about 1 p.m.

Seven firefighters with the BC Wildfire Service are working in conjunction with the Adams Lake Fire Department.

The fire appeared to be climbing the hill above the residential area near the Chief Atahm school.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Since April 1, when the wildfire service began counting fires for the season, Kamloops Fire Centre has had three fires.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
bc wildfires

A fire breaks out on Adams Lake land near Chase sometime around 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. (Rick Koch photo)

Most Read