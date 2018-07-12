Vigorous cold front and strong winds blow across Interior

Environment Canada is issuing a special weather statement for the Interior of B.C.

If you’re thinking of taking a Friday evening boating excursion, don’t bother.

Environment Canada is issuing a special weather statement for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Kootenay region.

A vigorous cold front will sweep the Interior on Friday bringing strong southwest wind gusts of up to 60 km/hr starting in the afternoon.

Northernly winds will increase to 70 km/hr or more once the front passes on Friday evening.

For those planning to hit the water this Friday be prepared for strong gusty winds, as Environment Canada is warning to boaters consider anchoring or mooring your vessel.

Lisa Erven with Environment Canada says this cold front is a major weather feature that will drop temperatures for Saturday.

“There are warm temperatures right across the Okanagan and Shuswap Valley for both Thursday and Friday, then the cold front will drop temperatures on Saturday,” she said. “The temperatures will recover Sunday and start to warm up the rest of the week.”

Next week will see highs of 34 C to 36 C in some areas of the Interior with Environment Canada possibly issuing another weather statement for increased heat.

“We aren’t looking to set any temperatures records next week,” stated Erven.

However, by next weekend Erven said the long range forecast is predicting another cooler trough to move through the province.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
