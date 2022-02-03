Village of Keremeos partially opens while recovering from violent attack

The front entrance to the Village of Keremeos offices is boarded up after a man damaged property and allegedly attacked staff inside. (Keremeos News)

The Village of Keremeos office will be partially staffed as recovery from Jan. 24’s violent attack continues to weigh heavy on the community.

The office will be increasing the service levels on the village’s phone lines to allow for live answers when possible while repairs are planned for the office building, according to a notification from the village.

There will be some limited counter service available at the office, but it will be restricted until the COVID-19 plexiglass screens required by WorkSafe BC can be replaced.

The front door to the office will remain locked, and visitors are asked to press the buzzer for service.

Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter called the attack on staff ‘terrifying.’

“That was an awful thing that happened at the Keremeos offices that will have lifelong effects on the employees there. I’m sorry that it happened. I’m proud of our members who responded and took that person into custody,” said Hunter at the Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen board meeting.

Hunter said the incident is a good reminder for everyone to have a good look at their security at their offices.

“It’s a testament to all of us in public life. We are public offices and I encourage everyone to review their security processes and the physical security of the building to ensure the safety of the workplace,” said Hunter.

Keremeos RCMP Cpl. Chad Parsons echoed Hunter’s comments about the bravery of his officers getting to the incident so quickly and making an arrest.

“That was a terrible day,” said Parsons.

The alleged attacker in the Jan. 24 incident, Cameron Edward Jake Urguhart, made a brief appearance in Penticton Provincial Court on Feb. 2 but didn’t have a lawyer yet. He is scheduled to appear next on Feb. 9 for a judicial interim release hearing, according to court documents.

Payments to the village can be made by mailing or dropping off in the mail slot at the office, and arrangements for mailing or picking up items like business licenses and dog tags will be made by staff.

In addition to the phone lines and voice messages, all staff emails are being monitored and requests for service answered.

