Vintage rides and family fun: Revelstoke Snowmobile Club hosts final event of the year

Fun for all ages. (Photo by Keri Knapp) A group of snow bikers lining up at the Revelstoke Snowmobile Club. (Teena Rumak photo) Lining up at the start line. (Teena Rumak photo) Trophies at the Revelstoke Snowmobile Club. (Photo by Keri Knapp) Family enjoying the day outdoors. (Keri Knapp photo) Fede Vilchez and the band performing at the event. (Photo by Kerri Knapp) Refueling with a burger. (Photo by Kerri Knapp)

A special day highlighting rides from the past brought together families and riders of all ages for something never seen before at the iconic Boulder Mountain Cabin.

The Revelstoke Snowmobile Club’s final event of the year, The Vintage Ride, had a turnout of an estimated 500 people, 40 vintage sleds and 20 snow bike riders.

“Events have a long history at the Club, dating back to when we first established in 1968, they allow the social and inclusive aspect of snowmobiling to stay alive within all members of the riding community,” said Teena Rumak, general manager of Revelstoke Snowmobile Club, in a press release.

“With all events last year having been canceled due to COVID-19, it was nice to put that behind us, and come together with our riding community to celebrate the history of our sport and the friendship and happiness that it brings to so many.”

The Revelstoke Snowmobile Club would like to thank sponsors Glacier House Resort, Zalas Restaurant, Stoked Mountain Adventures, Full Speed Rentals, Stoke Hotel, Peaks Lodge, Mt Begbie Brewing, Mountain Sports Distribution, Prinoth, Rough Country Marine, Cheetah Factory Racing, Sled Shed, Revelstoke Credit Union Insurance, and Roy Jones Contracting as well as local musician Fede Vilchez and band for carting all their equipment to the top of the mountain, and Revelstoke Search and Rescue and BC Adventure Smart for taking part in the Poker Run and mountain safety portion of the event.

To learn more about the history of events at the Revelstoke Snowmobile Club, sledrevelstoke.com.

