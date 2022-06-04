Violent crime drops again in Princeton in 2022

Violent crime in Princeton has fallen again in the first quarter of 2022.

According to a report presented to the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board, while the Princeton RCMP detachment had greater calls for service, the most serious crimes were down compared to the first three months of 2021.

Between January and March 2022 there were 23 violent crimes reported in Princeton – 15 of those were assault – compared to 27 during the same time last year.

In total, Princeton officers responded to 424 calls for service during the reporting period, compared to 404 the previous year.

Property crime increased, from 33 to 43, with auto theft and mischief accounting for most of the offences.

The primary calls for service were either traffic incidents or traffic complaints.

Sgt. Rob Hughes gave full credit for the reduction in violent crime to Cpl. Kyle Richmond.

Richmond linked many violent crimes – including assault, domestic assault and uttering threats – to substance use and trafficking .

Dealing with that issue is one of the detachment’s stated priorities for 2022.

“Cpl. Richmond has made leaps and bounds, targeting the houses and the residences where these types of people are living…and putting pressure on them,” Hughes said.

Overall, Hughes said he’s pleased with the numbers.

“Princeton is a happy place to be right now.”

In 2021, crime in Princeton dropped 10 per cent from the previous year.

Local cops handled 453 criminal files, down from 502 in 2020.

