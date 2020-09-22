Violent wanted man may be in Okanagan

RCMP asking for public’s help in locating Roy Andrew

A man wanted by police is believed to be in the North Okanagan and Kelowna area and the RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Roy Albert Andrew is wanted by police for multiple offences, including: assault, uttering threats against a person and property, breach of undertaking, failing to comply with undertaking and mischief.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have attempted multiple times to locate ANDREW without success and are requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.

Andrew is described as five-foot-eleven inches tall, weighs 198 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

“Roy Andrew is considered violent. Do not attempt to make contact with or apprehend this individual,” RCMP media relations Const. Chris Terleski said.

Anyone with information regarding Andrew is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

READ MORE: Stolen vehicle recovered from site of Vernon manhunt for wanted man

READ MORE: Truck, Shuswap police vehicle collide during arrest of wanted man

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing personRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Here’s how voting amid a pandemic will happen in B.C.

Just Posted

Citing stability, B.C. Premier calls snap election for Oct. 24

John Horgan meets with Lieutenant Governor to request vote

Violent wanted man may be in Okanagan

RCMP asking for public’s help in locating Roy Andrew

Kelowna filmmaker launches fundraiser for ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ fan movie

Donations will go towards the production of ‘The Sawyer Massacre’

Revelstoke’s western hemlock looper moth outbreak natural: Parks Canada

The last large outbreak was in 2002/03

LUNA REIMAGINED coming up this weeked

Six new art allery installations will be revealed Sept. 26

COVID-19: 4 more deaths, 366 new cases in B.C. since Friday

A total of 8,208 people in B.C. have tested positive for COVID-19 since January

Work limits Lake Country road access

Bottom Wood Lake Road closed to southbound traffic

Here’s how voting amid a pandemic will happen in B.C.

Elections BC has worked with the provincial health office to determine safety protocols for voting

B.C. privacy commissioner will hear First Nations complaints about COVID

The hearing will rely on written submissions from the Indigenous governments as well as the Ministry of Health

Majority of Canadians support wearing masks during COVID-19, oppose protests: poll

Nearly 90 per cent felt wearing a mask was a civic duty because it protects others from COVID-19

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Paper towel in short supply as people stay home, clean more, industry leader says

While toilet paper consumption has returned to normal levels, paper towel sales continue to outpace pre-COVID levels

16 COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health region

One person is in hospital and 34 people are isolating

Group wants Parliament, courts to hold social media to same standard as publishers

Daniel Bernhard made the comments shortly after Friends of Canadian Broadcasting released a research paper

Most Read