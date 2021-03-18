Virtual festival promoting Columbia Basin businesses coming up March 23-April 27

The Columbia Basin Trust is hosting a virtual shop local campaign in March and April. (Columbia Basin Trust)

A virtual #BuyBasin Facebook festival is coming up this spring, in partnership between the Columbia Basin Trust and Festival Seekers.

Featuring up to 100 businesses across the region, the event will give them a chance to showcase their products and services.

Last fall, the Trust supported the communities of Ɂaq̓am/Cranbrook/Kimberley with a similar initiative (#LiveLocalYXC Festival) that resulted in increased exposure and sales for local businesses. The Trust is now taking the initiative Basin-wide.

“We saw a great increase in our social media following and inquiries to the business,” said Kimberley’s Sinclair Catering founder, Patrick Sinclair, in a news release. “Prior to the festival, we would see maybe three inquiries a week through Facebook and immediately following the event there were probably 100 inquiries in Facebook alone, and new inquiries now coming in daily. For those considering joining the #BuyBasin Festival, sign up today; I am confident this experience will be another success.”

READ MORE: Well-being projects in Revelstoke receive Columbia Basin Trust funds

Participants will go LIVE on Facebook during the festival, with expert tips, giveaways, demos, live music and behind-the-scenes fun.

Videos will be shared every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from March 23-April 27. Tune in on the @BasinBusinessAdvisors or @FestivalSeekers pages as well as the Facebook event page.

If you are an entrepreneur or business interested in participating, apply online at ourtrust.org/buybasin and join the Facebook event.

 

