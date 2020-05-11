Volunteers cleaning up Central Okanagan forest dodge speeding vehicle

Okanagan Forest Task Force clean up took place on May 9 along Postill Lake Road

More than 29,000 pounds of scrap metal was removed from the Postill Lake Road area by volunteers from the Okanagan Forest Task Force (OFTF) on May 9.

According to organizer Kane Blake, 29,100 pounds of scrap metal is the biggest removal of waste from the bush since the group’s inception in 2016.

However, the group, which included children, wasn’t just tasked with cleaning up old vehicles, drywall, household waste and gun shells, there was also another incident that had to combat.

According to Blake, staying safe on forest service roads can be an issue and a problem did arise on Saturday.

“There was an incident with a car flying down Postill. The witnesses I talked to thought it was travelling at 90 or 100 km an hour and it hit the ditch and flipped in the air. We had to call RCMP and paramedics out,” explained Blake. “They were not with our group, we believe it was some kids camping in the area.”

The Kelowna RCMP said they arrived at the scene to find a Mitsubishi Lancer had gone off the road, into the brush and landed on its roof. The two adult male occupants were sent to hospital and the driver was issued a ticket for driving without due consideration.

“Speed is believed to have been a factor in the collision,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

Signs were posted in the area warning drivers to slow down as cleanup was taking place.

“Overall it was a wicked day,” said Blake. “We had a great turn out, it was a beautiful day. We had families, friends, kids join. Some of the kids picked up shells at the shooting range.”

Several local businesses such as GFL, K-town customs and Sunbelt Rentals donated bins and bobcats to help make the cleanup possible.

The Regional District of the Central Okanagan’s Waste Reduction team waved the tipping fees for the bins as well as provided gloves and garbage bags for volunteers.

Volunteers decided to clean up the Postill Lake Road area after Blake noticed an influx of illegal dumping in the bush.

The task force’s goal is simple, to work to keep forests clean and to bring public awareness to the issue of illegal dumping in local forested areas.

waste disposal

