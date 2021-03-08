A group of men pose for a photo at the Griffin Lake internment camp. (Submitted)

A group of men pose for a photo at the Griffin Lake internment camp. (Submitted)

Volunteers wanted to help commemorate internment camps in Shuswap

There were six camps along the Highway 1 cooridor between Sicamous and Revelstoke.

A group of local volunteers is looking to add to their number in order to help commemorate a painful part of the Sicamous region’s history.

In early 1942, just a few short weeks after the attack on Pearl Harbour put Canada and her allies on a collision course with the Japanese Empire, an order came down expelling Japanese men ages 18 to 45 from a restricted area near the B.C. coast.

For many of the men, Japanese-born and Canadian citizens alike, their destination would be road-building camps in the interior, some of which were located between Sicamous and Revelstoke. Six camps were located along what is now a part of the Trans-Canada Highway, at Solsqua, Yard Creek, North Fork, Taft, Griffin Lake and Three Valley Gap.

Read More: Search and rescue helicopter helps injured skier out of Shuswap backcountry

Read More: Shuswap credit union to mark 75th anniversary with legacy project

According to documents on the history of the camps, conditions started out poor.

The first group of 100 Japanese nationals was sent by rail into the mountains of the interior in February 1942. They initially lived in railway cars until the snow melted enough that work could begin on bunkhouses. Eventually, the internees would make the camps as home-like as possible by constructing gardens, bathhouses and baseball diamonds.

Terry Sinton, one of the organizers of the project, said COVID-19 disrupted their efforts to install signs and other commemorative material at the former sites of the camps, but they are looking to get back on track.

Sinton said because the site of that camp is easily accessible the commemorative work at the Yard Creek camp will hopefully include more than just a commemorative sign, making it more of an interpretive centre where people can learn about the whole camp system. Another possible aspect of the project will be the planting of Japanese cherry and maple trees near the interpretive sites.

Read More: Kelowna man’s music video confronts COVID stress with humour

Read More: Dalai Lama receives COVID-19 vaccine

To make the planned project a reality, volunteers will be needed. Sinton said interest in telling the story of the camps is the main qualification volunteers will need as there is a variety of work that needs to be done. Among the tasks will be map making, identifying local stakeholders and obtaining funding for the signs and trees. Volunteers willing to work with government departments to obtain the required permissions and researchers to compile information for the sign content will also be required.

Sinton said they are also seeking a chairman and secretary to guide the project. Work may be broken down into local committees focusing on specific camps.

Interested volunteers can contact the Sicamous and District Museum or reach out to Sinton directly at tbl@cablelan.net.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vaccine hesitancy decreases in B.C. as mass immunizations set to begin: poll

Just Posted

Dawn Low first moved “upstairs” to the administrative department of the City of Revelstoke in 2009. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)
Inspiring women: 120 years later, first female CAO appointed in Revelstoke

International Women’s Day was first celebrated on March 19, 1911, in Austria,… Continue reading

Glenalee Berarducci Zooms with her daughter Deanne in Kenya. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Inspiring women: one Revelstoke woman shows the power of parental support

Glenalee Berarducci is a pillar of help for her children

Forty-seven vaccination clinics will open across Interior Health beginning March 15. (Canadian Press)
48 COVID-19 vaccine clinics to open across Interior Health

Select groups can book appointments starting Monday

Seniors in the Interior Health region can book their COVID-19 vaccinations starting Monday, March 8, 2021 at 7 a.m. (File photo)
Seniors in Interior Heath region can book COVID-19 shots starting Monday

Starting March 8 the vaccination call centre will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Mary Clayton testing her ski and avalanche gear. As communications director, Clayton helped create Avalanche Canada into the success it is today. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Inspiring women: It was a men’s world – until Revelstoke’s Mary Clayton broke into it

She helped create Avalanche Canada into the internationally recognized organization it is today

Five Kelowna writers are featured in an anthology that launched in time for International Women's Day. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
International Women’s Day: Book exploring fears features Kelowna writers

The book has launched in time for International Women’s Day

Jasper after he was reunited with his owners Mary and Brent Hummel. Photo: Steve Smith
Dog who swam B.C.’s Columbia River multiple times while lost featured in children’s book

Brent and Mary Hummel and Jasper tell their dramatic story

A group of men pose for a photo at the Griffin Lake internment camp. (Submitted)
Volunteers wanted to help commemorate internment camps in Shuswap

There were six camps along the Highway 1 cooridor between Sicamous and Revelstoke.

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Vaccine hesitancy decreases in B.C. as mass immunizations set to begin: poll

Two-thirds of British Columbians, and Canadians, would get the vaccine as soon as possible

Amanda McPhail shows off a work-in-progress at McPhail Kilt Makers located in the Cannery Trade Centre. The McPhails are a large part of the Penticton Scottish Festival, both with their business and as competitors in various fields. (Western News file photo)
Female business owners in Penticton share their stories for International Women’s Day

Chamber is hosting the free virtual event March 11

Carson Meikle prepares a hot beverage while his mother, Jenna Meikle, is busy in the background at The Night Cafe, located at 146 Lakeshore Drive. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Artistic Shuswap entrepreneurs branch into culinary arts with The Night Café

Adam and Jenna Meikle grateful for ongoing community support

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Software engineer Shaimma Yehia, 40, has been forced to re-skill during the COVID-19 pandemic after more than six years of unsuccessfully applying for jobs in B.C.’s tech industry. (Submitted photo/Shaimma Yehia)
Why skilled immigrant women continue to be shut out of B.C.’s booming tech sector

Experienced software engineer Shaimma Yehia, 40, hasn’t found a job since she migrated to Canada 6 years ago

Ron Sivorot, business director at Kennametal’s Langford site, the Greater Victoria facility that made a component being used on NASA’s Perseverance rover on Mars. (Jake Romphf, Black Press Media)
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover digging in with B.C.-made part

Kennametal’s Langford plant’s tooth blank is helping the rover’s drill collect rock cores

Most Read