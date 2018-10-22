Voter turnout has been historically low in B.C.’s civic elections. (Elections BC)

Voter turnout at 36% in B.C.’s municipal election

Vancouver saw 39% turnout, Surrey saw 33%

Just 36 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot in B.C.’s municipal election last weekend – a figure largely unchanged from prior years.

Bigger cities saw turnouts largely in line with the provincial average, which has hovered around the mid- to low 30s for the past few elections.

Candidate-heavy Vancouver had 39 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot, while an upset Surrey election saw 33 per cent of voters head to the polls.

In Victoria, where incumbent Mayor Lisa Helps held onto power, 45 per cent of voters turn out.

READ MORE: Mayoral results from across B.C.

Further up Vancouver Island, a hotly contested mayoral race saw 46 per cent of Port Alberni voters head to the polls.

In Nanaimo, where outgoing New Democrat MLA Leonard Krog put the government on shaky footing with a successful mayoral run, triggering a byelection, 40 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot.

Up north, Williams Lake saw 39 per cent of voters come out to re-elect Mayor Walt Cobb.

In the small Okanagan community of Peachland, 52 per cent of voters headed to the polls to decide the mayor’s race by just one vote.

Cities like Langley, with 24-per-cent turnout, dragged down the provincial average

In New Westminster, where incumbent Mayor Jonathan Cote was re-elected by a strong majority, only 28 per cent of people turned up to the polls.

Over in the Kootenays, Cranbrook saw just 26 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Three strong earthquakes reported off Vancouver Island
Next story
Man who died at BC Ferries terminal shot himself as police fired: watchdog

Just Posted

Stories Beneath the Surface exhibition now open at Revelstoke Museum

Revelstoke Museum and Archives opened a new exhibition on Oct. 18, 2018… Continue reading

Live results for the Revelstoke municipal election

Watch here and on Facebook for live results

A lifetime in education

Revelstoke’s Jeff Nicholson is retiring after 28 years

Revelstoke Grizzlies win 11th straight game

The Forum was packed on Saturday night

UPDATE: Preliminary inquiry for Sagmoen begins in Vernon

Sagmoen, whose charges were split into three separate matters, has been in custody since Oct. 2017

Revelstoke Cribs: Eagle Pass Lodge

Explore the eclectic houses, lodges and other spaces in and around Revelstoke… Continue reading

BCHL alumni has NHL jersey retired by Anaheim Ducks

Paul Kariya played with the Penticton Vees from 1990-1992

Super-pup to the rescue! Pups dressed up as sushi rolls, lions ahead of Halloween

Ladybugs, turtles, oh my!

CFL playoff picture still muddled heading into weekend action

League revealed last week no fewer than 64 potential playoff permutations

New monitoring of vessel noise impact on endangered whales announced

Federal government to monitor underwater ship and mammal noise in B.C.’s Salish Sea

Used election signs could serve as emergency shelters, B.C. candidate says

Langley Township council hopeful wants to build one-person foul weather shelters for homeless

Man charged with attempted murder in Oliver back in court

Andrew Bradley Miller pleaded guilty to charges of resisting arrest and failure to appear in court

Interior Health urges public to get a flu shot

Health authority says it will help to stop the spread of influenza

Liberals write off $6.3 billion in loans as part of money never to be collected

That includes student loans and a $2.6 billion write off that came through Export Development Canada

Most Read