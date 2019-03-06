Police are asking a Good Samaritan to come forward who intervened after a man allegedly exposed himself and threatened a woman, allowing her to escape unharmed.(Mitchell Smith/Flickr)

VPD: Good Samaritan sought for helping woman escape alleged pervert

The incident occurred on Feb. 21 in the Marpole area of Vancouver

Vancouver police are on the hunt for a man, but it might not be why you think.

Police are asking a Good Samaritan to come forward who intervened after a man allegedly exposed himself and threatened a woman, allowing her to escape unharmed.

READ MORE: Man charged in theft of 150 wigs meant for kids at BC Children’s Hospital

The incident happened on Feb. 21 just before 7:30 p.m. in the area of Granville Street and West 71 Avenue.

“We are thankful that the man in this case intervened and we are now asking him to come forward,” said VPD Sgt. Jason Robillard. “His information is believed to be important to the investigation.”

Charges are pending against a 40-year-old Vancouver man for committing an indecent act and uttering threats.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Buckshot and pallet fire, vandals leave mess for snowmobile club
Next story
Kelowna Chamber of Commerce reacts to extension of emergency shelter

Just Posted

Community Calendar for March 6

Rotary Speaker Series March 7, noon Selkirk Room, Regent Hotel Free ($15… Continue reading

Politically Incorrect: Will council hear you?

Tim Palmer Special to the Review As of Feb. 27, Revelstoke’s mayor… Continue reading

Revelstoke roads and weather

Snow expected

Weather Update: cloudy with chances of flurries

The weekend is expected to see sun throughout the Okanagan valley.

Okanagan chefs leave styrofoam off the menu

The Okanagan Chefs Association looks to create a greener future

Canada needs new agency to oversee pharmacare program, panel says

Liberals, NDP set to promise a universal, public program if elected this fall

Buckshot and pallet fire, vandals leave mess for snowmobile club

Salmon Arm Snowblazers hope education will help deter aggressive behaviour

The Latest: Butts, Wernick testify at justice committee on SNC-Lavalin affair

Michael Wernick, the country’s top civil servant, and deputy minister of justice Nathalie Drouin now speaking

B.C. Liberal leader says students should pay interest on loans

NDP move to eliminate interest encourages debt, Andrew Wilkinson says

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce reacts to extension of emergency shelter

Chamber president, Carmen Sparg says the choice is preferable to a tent city being erected

Eight quotes from former U.S. president Barack Obama’s visit to B.C.

Event in Vancouver was the 44th president’s third stop in Canada on a tour through the country

B.C. teacher who left religious school over non-marital sex issue calls for reform

Education minister says law allowing religious schools to have ‘community standards’ for staff could be reviewed

Okanagan parks society treks the Fur Brigade Trail

Okanagan Similkameen Parks Society holds 54th annual general meeting

Summerland swimmers excel at provincial level

ORCA swimmers bring home nine medals, 14 top 10 finishes, and 40 personal best times

Most Read