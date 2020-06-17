Walmart wants to turn a vacant piece of agricultural land in Malakwa into a storage and marshalling yard for trucks. (Google Maps Image)

Walmart seeks approval for truck yard on agricultural land in Shuswap

CSRD and Agricultural Land Commission will weigh in on future of Malakwa property

Walmart Canada is seeking approval to use agricultural land east of Sicamous to marshal trucks and trailers on.

The big box retailer will be asking for support from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) for an application to the Agricultural Land Commission for use of property, located at 3785 Malakwa Road, for a trucking yard.

If the request is approved, Walmart’s plan is to fill and grade 2.79 acres of the 6.4 acre property. They also plan to install security fences, an office building and two access points off of Bertholm Road. If it is completed as planned, the truck yard could be parking for 55 trailers.

In their report to the CSRD board, regional district development services staff recommended not to support the application. Among staff’s reasons for the denial: the proposal is not an appropriate use of agricultural land and there are other properties along the Trans-Canada Highway corridor not within the Agricultural Land Reserve that could be used for what Walmart is proposing.

Read More: Column: Old-growth forests threatened, locally and provincially

Read More: UPDATE: Coldstream man reunited with stolen custom boat

Although the Malakwa property is within the ALR, it had been the site of a motel permitted by the ALC which was built in the 1960s. According to a report attached to the agenda of the June 18 CSRD board meeting, the motel was demolished in 2018.

It is also noted in the CSRD report that the property is within the flood plain of the Eagle River. According to CSRD emergency management, changing the flood plain in this area has the potential to negatively impact neighbouring properties during a flood on the river.

Read More: RCMP locate missing Salmon Arm woman

Read More: Firearms, ammunition nabbed from Penticton property in midday theft

The report states the CSRD does not currently regulate development within the flood plain through zoning or development permits in Electoral Area E. The regional district’s building department has indicated that a geotechnical hazard assessment and covenant would be required in support of a building permit application for the proposed office.

The CSRD board’s recommendation will be passed along to the ALC, which will then make a decision on non farm use of the land. An access permit from the Ministry of Transportation and infrastructure would also be required for the access points off Bertholm road.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two women injured in bear attack in northern B.C.
Next story
Victoria ‘Set for Life’ winner to pay bills, sip champagne with $100,000

Just Posted

Large police convoy on Highway 1 just training exercise say RCMP

Facebook was a flurry with speculation

Grade 12 graduation parade planned for Revelstoke

It will be held June 23

Cheers Liquor Store donates $2,000 to food bank

Matching fundraiser continuing this month

Arrow Heights’ Grade 7 class donates trip money to food bank

Their year end trip was cancelled due to COVID-19

Utilities Commission investigating gas prices in Revelstoke

Complaints of unfair pricing spurred the investigation

B.C.’s top doctor says COVID-19 cases at unidentified fast food restaurant a ‘wake up call’

Dr. Bonnie Henry says she won’t name the restaurant

Walmart seeks approval for truck yard on agricultural land in Shuswap

CSRD and Agricultural Land Commission will weigh in on future of Malakwa property

Column: Old-growth forests threatened, locally and provincially

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Two women injured in bear attack in northern B.C.

BC Conservation Officer Services says the incident happened on a logging road in Prince George

Summerland youth centre reopening with COVID-19 precautions

Physical distancing, maximum capacity figures outlined as Harold Simpson Memorial Youth Centre opens

B.C.’s wild seafood exports snagged in Beijing’s recent COVID-19 panic

Chinese salmon false alarm spills over to other Canadian seafood products

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

Horse Council B.C. has signs available for rural roads

Victoria ‘Set for Life’ winner to pay bills, sip champagne with $100,000

Gas station scratch ticket purchase pays off in Pemberton

Firearms, ammunition nabbed from Penticton property in midday theft

RCMP say the firearms were located inside a detached garage, secured in a firearms safe

Most Read