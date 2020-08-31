(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Want a latte? Bring a mask: Starbucks to make face coverings mandatory in Canada

Customers without masks will be able to order via the drive-thru, curb-side pickup or ordering for delivery

If you want a latte from Starbucks next month, you’ll need to bring a face covering as the coffee chain becomes the latest business to make masks mandatory in its location.

Starbucks made the announcement on Monday (Aug. 31), giving customers a two-week heads up that they’ll need to wear a mask at company-owned stores starting Sept. 14.

Customers without masks will be able to order via the drive-thru, curb-side pickup or ordering for delivery. Starbucks locations in the U.S. have been subject to mandatory mask orders since mid-July, but Canadian locations only recommended a face covering for customers throughout the summer. Face coverings have been required for workers since May.

READ MORE: Starbucks to open 65% of Canadian stores by end of week, asks customers to wear masks

