Dustin Heltman is wanted by RCMP and believed to be in the North Okanagan Shuswap area. (RCMP photo)

Dustin Heltman is wanted by RCMP and believed to be in the North Okanagan Shuswap area. (RCMP photo)

Wanted man believed to be in North Okanagan

Vernon RCMP on the hunt for Dustin Heltman

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man, 30-year-old Dustin Daniel Heltman.

Heltman is wanted for breach of release order and driving while disqualified and is believed to be in the North Okanagan and Shuswap area.

He is approximately six-feet-tall, weighs 190 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.

Heltman was arrested in December 2020, at which time he was a Grindrod resident.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Dustin Heltman, contact your local police, or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Heltman arrested following Westside Road police incident

READ MORE: Man with North Okanagan ties still wanted by RCMP

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeRCMP

Previous story
It’s official: Vaccinated travellers won’t need COVID-19 test to enter Canada as of April 1
Next story
Hollywood A-listers crusade to get RBC to stop financing Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.

Just Posted

Revelstoke Grizzlies vs Osoyoos Coyotes. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Road-warrior Grizzlies head home with commanding series lead over Coyotes

Travellers pushing luggage on carts walk through Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, July 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
It’s official: Vaccinated travellers won’t need COVID-19 test to enter Canada as of April 1

For some, St. Patrick’s Day is a time for tea, while others will prefer to raise a pint of beer in honour of the day. (Submitted)
QUIZ: How much do you know about St. Patrick’s Day?

Kelowna is currently the third most expensive rental market in the country. (Pixabay)
Kelowna records third-highest average rent in Canada