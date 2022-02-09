On Feb. 8, police reported a Salmon Arm man wanted by the RCMP and missing since Jan. 21 was arrested in Ontario. (File photo)

On Feb. 8, police reported a Salmon Arm man wanted by the RCMP and missing since Jan. 21 was arrested in Ontario. (File photo)

Wanted Salmon Arm man missing with two daughters arrested in Ontario

RCMP reported man went missing from Salmon Arm home on Jan. 21

A missing Salmon Arm man wanted by police was arrested in Ontario.

On Feb. 1, Salmon Arm RCMP stated Caleb Gerbrandt and his two daughters had gone missing from his Salmon Arm residence on Jan. 21, 2022, and a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

The RCMP announced Tuesday evening, Feb. 8, that Gerbrandt had been arrested and the “well-being of his daughters had been confirmed.”

“Earlier today… Salmon Arm RCMP received confirmation from its partners in Ontario that Caleb had been located and arrested, and will be returned to British Columbia at a later date to answer to the charges before him,” commented RCMP spokesperson Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet in a media release.

Police stated Gerbrandt had recently been charged with sexual interference and sexual assault on a minor.

Read more: RCMP issue warrant for arrest of Salmon Arm man missing with his two daughters

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

missing personRCMPSalmon Arm

Previous story
Penticton’s population grows by 9%, approaches 37,000 people: Statistics Canada
Next story
Revelstoke organizations receive provincial funding for new infrastructure

Just Posted

Top of the Stoke Chair at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Myles Williamson/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke organizations receive provincial funding for new infrastructure

Team Canada’s Marie-Philip Poulin, centre, celebrates defeating the United States to win gold at the IIHF Women’s World Championship hockey action in Calgary, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
QUIZ: How much do you know about women’s hockey?

Interior Health image
Interior Health tops daily COVID-19 case count Tuesday

Pierre Poilivere, the Conservative critic for Finance, came to Cranbrook in September 2020 as part of a listening tour with colleague Rob Morrison, MP for Kootenay-Columbia. Trevor Crawley photo.
Kootenay-Columbia MP endorses Poilievre for Conservative leadership