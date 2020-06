Highway 95 is closed in both directions between Golden and Radium due to a washout, according to DriveBC.

The closure is just south of Spillimacheen, between the Spillimacheen Rest Area and Galena School road, for approximately 3 km. The road has been closed since just before 8 a.m. local time.

The next update is anticipated to come at 10 a.m. on the DriveBC website.

