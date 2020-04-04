Bizarre weather patterns are occurring in the Okanagan. (Nicole Hemeon - Facebook)

WATCH: A wall of mist sits over Lake Okanagan as seen from Peachland

The video was captured by a Peachland resident on April 2

Peachland resident Nicole Hemeon captured a video that appeared to show a wall of mist in the middle of Lake Okanagan.

“I like photography and I love watching all the weather systems over the lake, so I ran out and we saw this huge mist just coming over the water. You can definitely see the movement of this cloud (over the lake),” she said.

The video was recorded on April 2. The day was sunny, but it appeared to be snowing a little bit as well.

Temperatures earlier in the week reached double digits, sitting at a high of 11 on March 30, but dropped down to about 3 by April 3.

“It was quite something. Seeing the mist was a first, but we’ve seen individual rain clouds over the lake, where it’s sunny on either side and there’s just a cloud in the middle of the lake. We’ve also watched storms move from one end of the lake to the other but something that just moves over the water, that was my first time seeing something like that.”

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
