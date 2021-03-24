Cody New spotted a white pickup driving erratically, swerving in and out of lanes on Hwy. 97 heading north into Vernon around 8:30 a.m. March 24, 2021. (Cody New - Facebook)

WATCH: ‘Bad karma’ for early-morning erratic driver stopped in Vernon

Witness saw the white pickup swerving in and out of lanes on Hwy. 97 south of town

A suspected impaired motorist driving erratically on Highway 97 didn’t make it very far into town before being pulled over by RCMP.

And Cody New caught the whole thing on dashcam.

“It was good to see that driver off the road,” New told the Morning Star.

New was travelling north into Vernon from Kelowna around 8:30 a.m., March 24, when he spotted the white pickup truck with out-of-province plates, “swerving in and out of lanes” with no turn signals.

“I thought it was a senior having a medical issue,” New said.

As he was passing the vehicle, New said their side mirrors almost touched.

“My cameras couldn’t see that,” he said, referring to the footage he shared on Vernon Rant and Rave (uncensored).

The minute-long video ends in downtown Vernon with RCMP noticing the pickup at the bottom of hospital hill.

The motorist was pulled over just north of 25th Avenue on 30th Street.

“Bad karma,” New called it.

In response to the scare, New said he’s glad no one was hurt.

“Especially if I was on my Harley,” he said. “People like them kill people like me all the time.”

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were not immediately available for comment.

