WATCH: Coldstream garage fire as hot as 275 C: deputy fire Chief

Shop fire potential for ‘one heck of a fireworks show,’ O’Hara says

Firefighters are responding to Ravine Drive for reports of black smoke coming from a garage. (Google)

A garage shop on Ravine Road in Coldstream is burning hot and the 20-foot shop is filled with fuels, chemicals and piles of cedar.

Fire crews were called just before 3 p.m. after a neighbour called in with reports of black smoke. The caller said she could see flames coming from a crack in the door of the building, which is still under construction.

When crews arrived, temperatures from the shop were recorded at 43 Celsius. Coldstream deputy fire Chief Colin O’Hara said the hottest the shop registered was 275 C.

“We’re just going to sit and wait on it and try to let it do it’s thing,” he said. “It’s looking for oxygen and if we break a window or give it that oxygen, we’re going to have ourselves one heck of a fireworks show and we don’t really want that.”

The building, which is still showing back draft conditions, has been deemed unsafe to enter and temperatures are registering around 175 C.

O’Hara said firefighters will wait until the fire starves itself out and temperatures drop back into the 20s before they “really feel comfortable.”

“For us, it’s about our members and having everyone go home to their families,” he said. “If we break a window or a door, we’re putting ourselves at risk and putting our members at risk and at the end of the day it’s life first and property second.”

BC Ambulance responded to the scene and is on standby to support the firefighters as a precautionary measure.

“I know it’s tough for neighbours and homeowners to see us doing nothing,” O’Hara said. “But it’s the safest thing.”

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
B.C. man gets life with no parole until 2042 for murder of Belgian tourist near Boston Bar

Just Posted

‘People told me I couldn’t do it’: Film on first trans-Rockies paragliding adventure coming to Revelstoke

The Endless Chain movie also explores masculinity through paragliding

Live music and harm reduction scheduled for Welcome Week

Pender Street Steppers will be playing Traverse on Nov. 28

Revelstokians trying to make a difference with Mindful Mondays

Locals invite you to make changes to reduce your carbon footprint starting one day a week

Revelstoke and District Humane Society raises $4,200

The community came out for their annual photos with Santa event

Keep that ‘friendly small town’ feel in Revelstoke this Welcome Week

Make friends with your new neighbours at one of many fun events Nov. 23-30

Bye bye Bei Bei: Giant panda born in U.S. zoo heads to China

Panda heads back to China as part of cooperative breeding program

WATCH: Coldstream garage fire as hot as 275 C: deputy fire Chief

Shop fire potential for ‘one heck of a fireworks show,’ O’Hara says

North Okanagan women head up college board

Gloria Morgan named chair and Juliette Cunningham vice-chair Tuesday

B.C. man gets life with no parole until 2042 for murder of Belgian tourist near Boston Bar

Sean McKenzie pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of 28-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis

‘Very disrespectful’: B.C. first responder irked by motorists recording collisions on cellphones

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue deputy chief challenges motorists to break the habit

Man accused in fatal Salmon Arm church shooting also charged with arson

Parmenter family home badly damaged by fire a month before killing

Daily cannabis linked to reduction in opioid use: B.C. researchres

Researchers looked at a group of 1,152 people in Vancouver who reported substance use and chronic pain

Thieves smash way into Vernon business

Incident at Simply Delicious happened at 4:30 a.m. and was caught on video

Kelownians and Vernonites told to keep eyes peeled for wanted man

Man wanted for theft under $5,000

Most Read