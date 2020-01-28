Glenn Gorham’s doorbell camera captured a cougar prowling around his Harbour Heights home at 1:12 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, according to a Facebook post shared in the Vernon and Area Community Forum. (Glenn Gorham)

WATCH: Cougar caught on doorbell cam in Vernon

Glenn Gorham shares footage of late-night visit from wild cat

One Vernon resident had an unusual guest drop by a Harbour Heights Road home.

Glenn Gorham’s doorbell camera captured a cougar prowling around at 1:12 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, according to his Facebook post shared in the Vernon and Area Community Forum.

Facebook commenters reminded neighbours to keep an eye on their pets.

“Amazon thieves are taking a lot more care with their disguises,” joked another.

Gorham said neighbours have been notified of the cat’s nighttime visit.

Earlier this month, a Vernon couple reportedly witnessed a cougar devour a wild turkey from their deck.

Dave Henry posted news of the sighting in the Vernon Rant and Rave Facebook Page on Jan. 10, 2020.

“We get wild turkeys every day and there was a whole bunch of them,” Henry’s wife, Jill, said. “All of a sudden, all the turkeys just flew through the air, higher than I’ve ever seen them fly.”

The cougar was reported to be around five- or six-feet long.

BC Conservation services was made aware of the incident and said the cougar is behaving naturally and targeting natural prey.

“Residents should be reminded to secure livestock and or pets during dusk, dawn and night when cougars are most active,” conservation officer Tanner Beck said.

READ MORE: Cougar reportedly kills turkey in Vernon backyard

READ MORE: ‘Very disrespectful’: Headstones at Enderby cemetery damaged by excavation crew

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fundraiser launched for missing Vernon man
Next story
Southern resident orca L41 considered missing and feared dead

Just Posted

Revelstoke RCMP looking to identify fraud suspect

The incident occurred Jan. 9

Highway 1 to close near Revelstoke for avalanche control

Road is expected to remain closed between 2:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Grizzlies beat Rockets in close game

Andy Siegel Special to the Review It was a packed house high… Continue reading

Runaway rail car reported on same train line as fatal 2019 derailment near Field

CP Rail confirmed the incident happened on Jan. 14.

RCMP to review fatal Field train derailment investigation after evidence points to ‘cover up’

The derailment, which occurred on Feb. 4, 2019, killed three men from Calgary

JustIN: Okanagan artist teases new tune with mom

Justin J. Moore Music is releasing a new duet starring opera singer mom for a good cause

Missing Vernon man located

Friends, family report Vernon hotel manager Jay Rosenberger has been found

60% of Canadian workers would take a pay cut for better mental health support: survey

Survey found 77% of workers would leave for better wellness initiatives

Southern resident orca L41 considered missing and feared dead

The orca was last spotted in August 2019 when photographed in western Strait of Juan de Fuca

‘I am so sorry’: Stolen Baby Bear statue reunited with Mama, Papa Bear in B.C. town

Culprit left it near the Henry Road roundabout in Chemainus with a note attached

Compost comeback in North Okanagan

City of Vernon councillors approve $27K Compost Bin Pilot Program Phase two

‘Critically low’ caribou population prompts wolf cull in the Chilcotin

Itcha-Ilgachuz herd numbers down to 385, from 2,800 in 2003

UPDATED: Indigenous land defenders arrested during sit-in at Ministry office file police complaint

A dozen Wet’suwet’en supporters were arrested in Victoria

Former Shuswap resident killed in Alberta accident was expectant father

Geordie Murray described as ‘wonderful husband, brother son and friend’

Most Read