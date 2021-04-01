WATCH: Iconic boat on Highway 97 goes up in flames

The Lake Country Fire Department was first on scene to the iconic boat on Highway 97 and Commonwealth Road. The boat is a sign for Holiday Park RV and Condo Resort. (District of Lake Country - Contributed)

An iconic sign on Highway 97 North and Commonwealth Road went up in flames early Thursday morning, April 1.

Kelowna Fire Department said crews received a report at approximately 1:30 a.m. that the large boat, a sign for Holiday Park RV and Condo Resort, was on fire.

Lake Country Fire Department arrived at the scene first, reporting that the boat was already fully engulfed in flames.

Crews used hose lines to help suppress the fire.

Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Shayne Kiehlbauch said there were no hydrants in the area, so water had to be shuttled to the scene with water tenders.

“The boat collapsed during the fire, so an excavator was brought in to help with extinguishing the fire,” Kiehlbauch added.

“At this time, we do not have a cause for the fire and it is under investigation.”

The boat has been used as part of the resort’s marketing strategy starting in the 1980s. Before then, it worked as a tugboat hauling logs across Okanagan Lake.

