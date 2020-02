Pela Case went undercover at Nature’s Fare on Jan. 16

Kelowna-based Pela Case recently bought groceries for shoppers who brought in their own reusable bags.

Pela employees went undercover at Nature’s Fare in Orchard Plaza last month and installed cameras in the store to catch people’s reactions.

Pela Case makes sustainable and eco-friendly phone and AirPods cases. The company’s goal is to help build a waste-free future.

Always carry your own reusable bag; you never know when you could get free groceries!

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Follow me on Twitter